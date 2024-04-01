Paris Olympics 2024 - Latest News, Results, Teams and Videos
Mirabai Chanu qualifies for Paris Olympics
Indian weightlifter Mirabai Chanu finished third in Group B in the women's 49kg event of the IWF World Cup in Thailand, with a total lift of 184kg.
Mirabai Chanu, the Tokyo Olympics silver-medallist, has taken a significant step towards qualifying for the 2024 Paris Games after securing third place in the women's 49kg Group B event at the IWF World Cup in Phuket, Thailand, on Monday.
Despite a six-month injury hiatus, Chanu showcased her resilience by lifting a total of 184kg (81kg snatch + 103kg clean and jerk). With this performance, she effectively fulfilled the criteria for the Paris Olympics qualification, which mandates participation in two compulsory events and three other qualifiers.
Although Chanu's performance in Phuket didn't match her personal bests, with lifts falling short of her 88kg snatch and 119kg clean and jerk records, the 2017 world champion's determination remains unwavering.
Despite the setback of a hip tendonitis injury sustained during the Asian Games in September, Chanu managed five clean lifts, demonstrating her resilience and determination.
Currently ranked second in the women's 49kg Olympic Qualification Ranking (OQR), Chanu stands poised to secure her spot pending the official announcement after the World Cup concludes.
With time on her side to peak by July, Chanu's progress looks promising as she continues her rehabilitation journey. At 29, she is set to make her third Olympic appearance, representing India as the sole weightlifter at the Paris Games.