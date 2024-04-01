Mirabai Chanu qualifies for Paris Olympics

Mirabai Chanu, the Tokyo Olympics silver-medallist, has taken a significant step towards qualifying for the 2024 Paris Games after securing third place in the women's 49kg Group B event at the IWF World Cup in Phuket, Thailand, on Monday.

Despite a six-month injury hiatus, Chanu showcased her resilience by lifting a total of 184kg (81kg snatch + 103kg clean and jerk). With this performance, she effectively fulfilled the criteria for the Paris Olympics qualification, which mandates participation in two compulsory events and three other qualifiers.

Mirabai Chanu finished 3️⃣rd in the Women's 49kg Group B event of the #IWFWorldCup.



After a 6️⃣month injury lay off, Mirabai lifted a total of 184kg (81kg+103kg) which is the final and a mandatory qualifier for the #ParisOlympics.#Weightlifting pic.twitter.com/hoin1zQ5Fp — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) April 1, 2024

Although Chanu's performance in Phuket didn't match her personal bests, with lifts falling short of her 88kg snatch and 119kg clean and jerk records, the 2017 world champion's determination remains unwavering.

Despite the setback of a hip tendonitis injury sustained during the Asian Games in September, Chanu managed five clean lifts, demonstrating her resilience and determination.



Currently ranked second in the women's 49kg Olympic Qualification Ranking (OQR), Chanu stands poised to secure her spot pending the official announcement after the World Cup concludes.

With time on her side to peak by July, Chanu's progress looks promising as she continues her rehabilitation journey. At 29, she is set to make her third Olympic appearance, representing India as the sole weightlifter at the Paris Games.