Sharath Kamal to be India's flag bearer, Mary Kom appointed chef de mission for Paris Games

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has unveiled the key officials for India's contingent at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games with table tennis maestro Sharath Kamal has been named as the Flag Bearer for India at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Accompanying him in a leadership role will be the legendary boxer Mary Kom, who will serve as the Chef de Mission for the Indian contingent. Mary Kom's appointment is hailed as a testament to her illustrious career and dedication to the sport, making her a fitting choice to guide and inspire Indian athletes on the global stage.

The Legend leads. Sharath Kamal, India's Table Tennis Maestro is going to be 🇮🇳's flag bearer at the #ParisOlympics. 🚶



So, when this time India marches along the stretch of the Seine at #Paris2024, the hymns of @sharathkamal1 and his chronicle will tag along. pic.twitter.com/wwFbg8j3Fq — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) March 21, 2024

Expressing confidence in the appointed officials, IOA President Dr. PT Usha remarked, "We are delighted to have such a distinguished and capable team leading our contingent for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. Their expertise and passion for sports will undoubtedly inspire our athletes to achieve their best and make the nation proud."

In addition, renowned shooting champion Gagan Narang will oversee the shooting village operations, ensuring optimal conditions for Indian shooters to excel. Dr. Dinshaw Pardiwala has been entrusted with the responsibility of safeguarding the health and well-being of the athletes as the Chief Medical Officer.

With Mary Kom at the helm and Sharath Kamal carrying the flag, India's contingent is set to make its mark at the Paris 2024 Olympics, embodying the spirit of excellence and sportsmanship.