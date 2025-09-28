Para Sports
2025 World Para Athletics C’ships LIVE: Six Indians in action on Day 2 - Updates, blog
Catch all the LIVE updates of the 2025 World Para Athletics Championships 2025 in New Delhi.
2025 World Para Athletics C’ships LIVE: Indian Para athletes were off to a bright start on the opening day with three medals. Their performance set the tone for the championship. On Day 2, six Indian athletes will be in action. And with multiple finals on the schedule ranging from Javelin Throw, Long Jump, 100m, among others, India has good chances to add more medals.
Keep an eye out for Praveen Kumar (Javelin F57) and Vikas (Long Jump T45/46/47) – both are strong medal contenders.
The evening session begins from 5PM onwards.
Live updates:
Live Updates
- 28 Sep 2025 11:50 AM GMT
Praveen Kumar registers season best twice!
Praveen has gets season best of 41.42m in his first throw itself. He battered it in his final attempt with 41.92m. He registered 41.42 (1st attempt), 38.05 (2nd attempt), 38.32 (3rd attempt), 41.28m (4th attempt), 40.88m (5th attempt) and 41.92m (final attempt).
Will his throw be a medal winning effort? We'll have to wait and watch!
- 28 Sep 2025 11:42 AM GMT
Men's Javelin Throw F57 in action
A total of 11 participants in the event. India has Praveen Kumar and Hem Chandra in action.
- 28 Sep 2025 11:29 AM GMT
Good Afternoon!
Hello and welcome to The Bridge’s LIVE coverage of the 2025 World Para Athletics Championships.