2025 World Para Athletics C’ships LIVE: Six Indians in action on Day 2 - Updates, blog

2025 World Para Athletics C’ships LIVE: Indian Para athletes were off to a bright start on the opening day with three medals. Their performance set the tone for the championship. On Day 2, six Indian athletes will be in action. And with multiple finals on the schedule ranging from Javelin Throw, Long Jump, 100m, among others, India has good chances to add more medals.

Keep an eye out for Praveen Kumar (Javelin F57) and Vikas (Long Jump T45/46/47) – both are strong medal contenders.

The evening session begins from 5PM onwards.

Live updates: