2024 World Para Athletics C'ships: India sets new benchmark

India's campaign at the World Para Athletics Championships 2024 concluded with a record-breaking haul of 17 medals, including an impressive six golds, propelling the nation to the sixth position in the overall standings.

This surpasses their previous best tally of ten medals (three gold, four silver, and three bronze) achieved in the 2023 edition in Paris.

Gold medal winners

Delhi sprinter Simran Sharma emerged as a standout performer, clinching India's sixth gold medal in the women's 200m T12 event with a remarkable personal best time of 24.95 seconds.

Earlier, Deepthi Jeevanji made headlines with a world record time of 55.07 seconds in the women's 400m T20 race to bag a gold.

India shines bright with its best outing ever at the World #ParaAthletics Championship.



Our athletes bagged 17 medals, finishing #6th on the medals tally! 🇮🇳 6🥇5🥈6🥉



Congratulations to all our incredible athletes for their hard work and dedication. You’ve made us all proud!… pic.twitter.com/t1ZFTeFVnp — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) May 25, 2024

Ekta Bhyan's triumph in the women's F51 club throw competition brought home another gold. Bhyan put her talent to great use with a season's best throw of 20.12m.



Similarly, Thangavelu Mariyappan, a Tokyo Paralympics silver medalist, shone as well.

The Paralympian secured a gold medal in the T63 high jump event with a record-breaking jump of 1.88m, marking a triumphant return to the top of the podium after eight years.

Sachin Sarjerao Khilari continued his dominance in the men's shot put F46 category, defending his gold medal with an Asian record throw of 16.30 meters.

And finally, Sumit Antil's remarkable performance in the Men's Javelin Throw F64 category saw him retain his World Championships title with a throw of 69.5m. This effort further solidified India's position as a formidable force in the world of para-athletics.

Medals galore

In addition to the gold medals, India also secured several silver and bronze medals across various events.

Bhagyashri Jadhav won silver in the women's shot put F34 event with a throw of 7.56m. Likewise, Kashish Lakra secured silver with a mark of 14.56m in the women's club throw F51, and Nishad Kumar bagged silver in the men's high jump T47 event with a clearance of 1.99m.

Preethi Pal won bronze in the Women's 200m T35 event clocking 30.45 seconds, also securing another bronze in the Women's 100m T35. Dharambir secured bronze in the men's club throw F51 category with a distance of 33.61 meters, earning a Paris 2024 Paralympics quota in the process. Also, Navneet won bronze in the men's javelin throw F41.

Interestingly, Ajeet Singh, who finished fourth in the men's F46 javelin throw final, had his result revised to that of a podium finish. India lodged a complaint regarding the eligibility of another athlete, and thereafter, Singh's throw of 62.11m was upgraded to a bronze medal.

Sandeep Chaudhary also won the bronze in the Men's Javelin Throw - F64 event, giving India a double podium finish in the F64 category.



List of medal winners

Gold: Simran (Women's 200m T12), Deepthi Jeevanji (Women's 400m T20), Ekta Bhyan (Women's Club Throw F51), Mariyappan Thangavelu (Men's High Jump T63), Sachin Sarjerao Khilari (Men's Shot Put F46), Sumit Antil (Men's Javelin Throw F64).

Silver: Bhagyashri Jadhav (Women's Shot Put F34), Kashish Lakra (Women's Club Throw F51), Nishad Kumar (Men's High Jump T47), Yogesh Kathuniya (Men's Discus Throw F55), Rinku Hooda (Men's Javelin Throw T46).

Bronze: Preethi Pal (Women's 200m T35), Preethi Pal (Women's 100m T35), Dharambir (Men's Club Throw F51), Navdeep (Men's Javelin Throw F41), Ajeet Singh (Men's Javelin Throw T46), Sandeep Chaudhary (Men's Javelin Throw F64).