Wheelchair Cricket India Association launches 'Drive with Ability' campaign

The Wheelchair Cricket India Association (WCIA), a non-profit organization, has launched the #DrivewithAbility campaign.

The WCIA was established in the year 2016 with the objective of providing rehabilitation to persons using wheelchairs through sports. The organization aims to provide a platform for wheelchair-bound people to "live equal & independent through cricket".

Here's Shiv Prasad @RCBTweets from Karnataka, Vice-Captain of Indian WheelChair Cricket Team taking forward the WheelChair Cricket India Association's #drivewithability Campaign. pic.twitter.com/3xIPYxmHkv — Wheelchair Cricket India Association (@wcia_official) October 24, 2021

WCIA has launched a trailer on its social media platforms to mark the 2-month long campaign which will touch the various aspects of issues faced by the disability community while driving.



The video talks about the prejudices around disability driving and how the disabled community can be empowered to come out on the streets without hesitancy.