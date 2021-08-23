How to watch Tokyo Paralympics in India?

The Indian contingent will be hopeful of having their best Paralympics yet with their 54-athlete team, representing the country across 9 disciplines.

Last time around, the country was able to win 4 medals (2 gold, 1 silver, and 1 bronze). This year in Tokyo, they have enough firepower to bring back medals in the double-digits.

Be it star athletes like Devendra Jhajharia and Mariyappan Thangavelu, or the veteran Parul Parmar, countless Indians will cheer on their favourites as they battle it out against all odds.

According to a report by BARC (Broadcast Audience Research Council), around 69 million users tuned in to the Tokyo Olympics in its opening week.

From the 24th of August, the athletes participating in the Paralympics will be hoping for a similar kind of involvement from their countrymen.

It is pivotal to give them the same kind of support and exposure. The para-athletes have jumped over innumerable hurdles in their lives to reach this level.

Hence, if you are a sports enthusiast, and want India to move towards the tag of a sporting nation, be sure to tune in and shower your support, even if it's from your homes.

The Paralympic Committee of India granted the right to broadcast the games to Eurosport India. The channel will begin its coverage from the 27th with the Archery events. The Eurosport feed will also be live on the Discovery+ app for all online users.

The rights attained by the channel include streaming of the live events, delayed telecasts, as well as the highlights of the events. This will provide a diverse set of opportunities to all Indians to catch up on the developments in the games.

If anyone doesn't have access to the aforementioned avenues, they can tune in to Doordarshan (DD Sports and DD National) as they will telecast the events as well.

