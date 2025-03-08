Watch: Viral biscuit ad showcases Avani Lekhara's Paralympics gold medal scores

The target Avani Lekhara aimed at to win her two Paralympic gold medals in the 10m rifle event at the Tokyo 2020 games and the 2024 Paris games were just 4.5 cm wide, smaller than a tea biscuit.

And that very fact is now the subject of a new commercial for a consumer product company that has introduced a special edition of the biscuit pack, reshaped to the exact size of Avani's target and meticulously etched with her 10 winning shots.

The initiative, titled 'Avani's Gold', is designed to give people a tangible sense of the precision and skill it takes to become a Paralympic champion.

The campaign features Avani sharing her inspiring journey, offering a powerful perspective on the level of precision required to hit a 4.5 cm target from 10 meters away.

Avani is a double gold medalist at the Paralympics, having won the 10m rifle event the 2020 Paralympics as well as the 2024 Paralympics.

Also, he bagged a bronze in the 50m rifle 3 positions SH1 event at the 2020 Games. This made her the first Indian woman to win multiple medals at a single Paralympic Games at the time.

In 2012, at the age of 11, Avani was in a car accident that rendered her paraplegic.

Inspired by the exploits of Abhinav Bhindra, she took to shooting in 2015 and the move has transformed her life.

Today, at the age of 23, Avani is an accomplished shooter and a source of inspiration of athletes across the country.