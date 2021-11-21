Uganda Para Badminton International: India wins 47 medals including 16 golds

India's Sukant Kadam claimed a gold after two years at the Uganda Para Badminton International, while compatriot Pramod Bhagat settled for three silvers on Sunday. World No. 5 Kadam defeated fellow Indian Nilesh Balu Gaikwad 21-16 17-21 21-10 in 38 minutes in men's singles summit clash in the SL4 category.

"It was a good match and it feels good to break the jinx and win a gold medal after 2 years. This will motivate me to work harder," Kadam said. World number one Bhagat had a tough day in office as the Tokyo Paralympics gold medallist lost all his three finals.

🤩 India Wins 4️⃣7️⃣ 🏅🤩#TeamIndia with a mix of Experienced and Young shuttlers including #Tokyo2020 @Paralympics Medalists bag a total of 47🏅 (1️⃣6️⃣🥇1️⃣4️⃣🥈1️⃣7️⃣🥉)



Palak Kohli, Abu Hubaida & Ammu Mohan finished with 2 Gold & 1 Silver each at Uganda Para Badminton Int'l 2021 pic.twitter.com/7Yvw0JCEST — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) November 21, 2021

In the men's singles SL3 finals, Bhagat was defeated by his doubles partner Manoj Sarkar in a tight game. The game went to the wire and ultimately Bhagat lost 19-21 16-21.

In the men's doubles, Bhagat and Sarkar lost 21-10 20-22 15-21 to their Indian counterparts Mohammad Arwaz Ansari and Deep Ranjan Bisoyee. In SL3-SU5 mixed doubles, Bhagat and Palak Joshi lost 19-21 16-21 to another Indian pair of Ruthick Ragupathi and Manasi Girishchandra Joshi.

