Twin bomb blasts near Indian para-badminton team's hotel in Uganda

Multiple bomb blasts have taken place nearby a hotel where the Indian para-badminton team is staying in Kampala, Uganda. While multiple causalities are being reported from the city, the Indian shuttlers are said to be safe.







The blasts are reported to have occurred just 100 meters away from the hotel the Indian team is staying.

The Indian para-badminton team comprising of the likes of Tokyo Paralympics medallists Pramod Bhagat, Manoj Sarkar and others had travelled to Uganda and reached Kampala a couple of days ago to compete at the Uganda Para-Badminton International 2021.





More to follow