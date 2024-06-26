Para Archery Ranking Series: Three Indian doubles teams advance to finals

Indian para archers enjoyed an outstanding doubles elimination round as three of the four doubles pairings progressed to the gold medal matches at the Para Archery Ranking Series in Nove Mesto, Czech Republic on Wednesday.

The day started with the men's compound open doubles event as the experienced duo of Rakesh Kumar and Shyam Sundar Swami upset (154-152) top-seeded France in the semifinals to book a spot in the final.

They will take on the tough Iranian doubles pair in the final on June 28. The Iranian duo of Hadi Nori and Alisina Manshaezadeh reached the final after causing an upset (153- 150) win over Spain.

On the other hand, the top-seeded Indian women's doubles pairing of Sheetal Devi and Sarita, continued their domination in compound archery as they knocked out China in the semifinals with a score of 151-149. They will now face Great Britain in the doubles final.

Success in recurve women doubles

Indian women's recurve doubles pairing of Pooja Jatyan and Pooja Khanna also shined on the elimination day as they took a comfortable 6-0 victory over the USA in the semifinals. They will take on the Germans in the finals.

However, the men's doubles duo of Harvinder Singh and Sahil suffered a 0-6 defeat to the stronger Chinese doubles combo in the semifinals. Earlier, they registered a comfortable victory (6-0) over Great Britain in the second round.

Harvinder and Sahil will now face the top-seeded Iran in the bronze medal match on Friday. Indian archers will try to continue with their good momentum as the Individual elimination round will kickstart in the evening session.