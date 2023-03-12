Suyash Jadhav wins bronze in Para Swimming World Series

India's Suyash Jadhav, on Sunday, bagged the bronze medal in men's 50m butterfly at the Para Swimming World Series event in Lignano Sabbiardo in Italy. He clocked an impressive 33.78s to earn a place on the podium.

This was the second World Series event of the year.

This performance will help the double-paralympian to boost his Paralympic ranking and be in contention to qualify for this third straight Paralympic Games in Paris next year.





Suyash earned a total of 778 WPS Points for his showing in Italy.



