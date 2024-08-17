Paralympics 2024: Sumit Antil, Bhagyashree Jadhav named flagbearers

Delhi: Paralympics champion Sumit Antil and Asian Para Games silver medalist Bhagyashree Jadhav were named as the flag bearers for the Indian contingent at the 2024 Paris Paralympics.

The announcement was made by Paralympics Committee of India president Devendra Jhajharia on Friday in a grand send off ceremony for the Indian contingent.

"These two athletes have been very consistent performers and it will be brilliant to see them be the flag bearer for Indian contingent," said Jhajharia.

World Para Athletics C'ships 🥈 medallist shot-putter Bhagyashree Jadhav and Reigning World Record holder & Paralympic champion🏆 Sumit Antil named India's flag-bearers for the #Paris2024 #Paralympics



They will be leading out an 84-member contingent, the largest ever for India.

World record holder in F64 Javelin Throw category, Sumit won the gold medal at the Tokyo Paralympics with a new world record throw of 68.55m.



He holds the current world record of 73.29m which he created at the Asian Para Games last year, in the F64 event.

Talking about his appointment, Sumit said," It is an honour for me to be the flag bearer. This time I am going as world record holder and I know there are expectations from me."

"With the new role of flag bearer, I am more motivated to make my country proud," Sumit told The Bridge on the sidelines of the event.

Bhagyashree, who competes in the F34 category, won a silver medal at the 2023 Asian Para Games and is also a World Championships medal winner.

The Indian contingent comprises 84 athletes across 12 disciplines for the Paralympics slated from August 28-September 8.

India had a haul of 19 medals in the last edition in Tokyo.

With the largest contingent ever, India is expected to cross the medal tally of the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics.