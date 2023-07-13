Sumit Antil breaks his own world record, wins gold at Para World Championships

Indian para-athlete Sumit Antil delivered an outstanding performance at the Para World Championships in Paris on Thursday, breaking his own world record and securing the gold medal in the men's javelin throw F64 category.

Antil surpassed his previous world record of 68.55 meters, which he set at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics, with a throw of 70.83 in his first attempt in the men's javelin throw F64.

Antil also became the fourth Indian to grab a quota for the 2024 Paris Paralympics.

The top-four ranked athletes at the 2023 World Para Athletics Championships in each of the individual medal events qualify for the 2024 Paralympic Games, also to be held in Paris.

On Tuesday, Praveen Kumar won a bronze in the men's high jump T64 event, and Nishad Kumar bagged a silver in the men's high jump T47 final to book two Paralympics quotas. Paralympics silver medalist Yogesh Kathuniya became the third Indian to do so on Wednesday in discus throw.

Sumit Antil broke the world record thrice in the men’s javelin throw F64 class en route winning India’s second gold medal at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics earlier this year. As Sumit Antil revels in the glory of his historic win, he continues to redefine what is possible and inspire para-athletes worldwide.