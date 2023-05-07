Sumit Antil, Pushpendra Singh set Javelin world record; Yogesh betters mark in Discus

2020 Tokyo Paralympics champion Sumit Antil, on Saturday, set a new F64 javelin throw world record at the 5th India Open Para Athletics International Championships in Bengaluru.

The 24-year-old Antil bettered his own world record of 68.62m with his first-ever 70m throw. His throw of 70.17m also booked him a ticket to the 2023 Para Athletics World Championships to be held later this year.

After winning the Paralympics gold in Tokyo in 2021, Sumit Antil had stated that the gold medal winning effort of 68.55m was far from his best.

And it's a World Record! 🎉🥳@sumit_javelin threw his javelin to 70.17 metres to set a new world record in men's F64 category. Many Congrats Sumit 👏 Keep shining! pic.twitter.com/JGNpTjtXbb — Paralympic India 🇮🇳 (@ParalympicIndia) May 6, 2023





World Records for Yogesh, Pushpendra

The 2020 Tokyo Paralympics discus throw bronze medallist Yogesh Khatuniya and javelin thrower Pushpendra Singh too set new national records.

Khatuniya achieved a distance of 46.79m in men's F55-57 category, while Singh sent the javelin to 61.60m in men's F43 section. Both of them also qualified for the World Championships.

Asian Record for Neeraj

The veteran para-discus thrower Neeraj Yadav bettered his own Asian record in men's F55 category with a best attempt of 38.51m, enroute to qualifying for the World Championships.