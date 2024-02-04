Sports ministry suspends Paralympic Committee of India

Paralympics Committee of India (PCI), headed by Paralympian Deepa Malik, has been suspended by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports Ministry for violating the national sports codes on Sunday.

Terming the delay in holding the elections as 'intentional and unlawful', the sports ministry took the decision.

Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) has been suspended by the Sports Ministry.



The reasons given by ministry is misgovernance and intentional delay of elections.#Paralympics #ParaAthletes #ParaSports — Pritish Raj (@befikramusafir) February 4, 2024

In a letter dated February 2, 2024, the ministry directed the Sports Authority of India (SAI) to form an ad-hoc committee, comprising eminent sportspersons and administrators to safeguard the interest of the Indian para-sports persons.



The ministry has also directed SAI to inform the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) regarding the latest development.



The suspension means that Indian para-athletes won't be able to take part in any IPC-sanctioned tournaments under the Indian flag.

"Whereas taking note of the intentional delay by the PCI in the conduct of the election to elect a new executive committee, vis a vis the essentiality of upholding good governance and accountability standards in sports federations nationwide and the requirements of all the NSFs, NOC, NPC to adhere strictly to the Sports Code, the Government is left with no choice but to suspend the recognition of PCI with immediate effect till further orders," the ministry mentioned in the letter.

The letter also mentioned," Considering the fact that the PCI acts as an NPC as well as an NSF for a few disciplines, the Sports Authority of India (SAI) is hereby directed to coordinate with the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) to form an Ad Hoc Committee comprising eminent administrators and sportspersons to undertake these tasks performed by PCI to safeguard the interests of the Indian para-sportspersons and the para-sports disciplines."



