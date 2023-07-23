Six Indian archers punch their ticket to 2024 Paris Paralympics

India has had a memorable outing at the World Archery para championships in Pilsen, Czech Republic.

The tournament has produced three medals for India and simultaneously granted six Olympics qualification spots for the Indian archers.

Sixteen-year-old Sheetal Devi made history by becoming the first armless female archer to make a world final. She secured India’s only individual medal at the World Archery Para Championship after clinching silver in the compound women's open event.

Three medals and 6 #Paris2024 quotas for India at the World Para Archery Championships!🇮🇳



All medals came in compound events.



🥇 Sarita and Rakesh in Mixed Team



🥈Sheetal Devi in Women Individual



🥉Sarita and Jyoti in Doubles Team pic.twitter.com/JCdGVW5JxP — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) July 23, 2023

Compound archers Rakesh Kumar and Sarita achieved a historic gold when they emerged triumphant in the Compound Open Mixed Doubles event.



Together, they defeated the Brazilian duo of Jane Gogel and Reinaldo Ferreira 152-146 in the final to secure India’s first-ever gold at the World Archery Para Championship.

Sarita’s triumphs didn’t end there. She paired up with Jyoti to win bronze in the Compound Women's Doubles event.



Although Sarita couldn’t come up on top in the Compound Women's Singles bronze medal match. She had to settle for fourth, succumbing to Brazilian archer Jane Karla Gogel.

Harvinder Singh and Pooja recently became the latest additions to the list of Indian archers to secure a quota place for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Singh finished ninth (recurve men open) and Pooja finished fourth (recurve women open) respectively to cement their Paris spots.

The final list of Indian para-archers to qualify for the 2024 Paris Paralympics are:

Harvinder Singh (recurve men open)

Pooja (recurve women open)

Rakesh Kumar (compound men open)

Shyam Sundar Swami (compound men open)

Sarita (compound women open)

Sheetal Devi (compound women open)