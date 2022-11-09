Para Shooting World C'ships: Singhraj Adhana earns 2024 Paris Paralympics quota

Indian sport shooter Singhraj Adana, on Wednesday, earned the third 2024 Paris Paralympics quota for India in the sport. The 40-year-old achieved this after he finished fourth in P1 Men's 10m Air Pistol SH1 at the ongoing 2022 Para Shooting World Championships.

Singhraj - a double medallist from the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics, was well within contention of earning a podium at the World Championships as well but a below-par score of 7 in his 19th shot dropped him from second to fourth place in the competition which eventually forced him out.

Among the other Indians in the Men's 10m Air Pistol SH1 final at the World Championships, the Tokyo Paralympics Champion Manish Narwal finished 6th, while Nihal Singh was placed fifth.



Earlier in the year, Paralympics champion Avani Lekhara in R2 Women's 10m Air Rifle SH1 and Sriharsha Devaraddi Ramakrishna in R4 Mixed Air Rifle SH2 had won quotas for India during the Chateauroux Para Shooting World Cup.