Para Shooting World C'ships: Rahul Jakhar opens India's account with a bronze

Rahul Jakhar, on Monday, opened India's medal account at the ongoing 2022 Para Shooting World Championships by bagging a bronze medal in the P3 Mixed 25m Pistol SH1 at Al Ain, UAE.

The 2020 Tokyo Paralympian defeated fellow Indian Nihal Singh in a shoot-off to bring home the bronze medal. While Jakhar finished with a score of 21, Singh finished out side the podium with a score of 20.

The other Indian in action in the event, Singhraj Adhana finished sixth with 13.

Earlier in the day, Rahul Jakhar had topped the qualification stage with an impressive score of 582, while Singhraj and Nihal finished with 565 apiece in seventh and eighth position respectively.