Para Sports
Para shooter Sriharsha Devaraddi wins gold at Chateauroux; earns Paris Paralympics quota
Para rifle shooter Srihari Devaraddi became the second Indian to earn a quota for the 2024 Paris Paralympics after clinching a gold medal in Mixed 10m Air Rifle SH2 at the ongoing Chateauroux Para Shooting World Cup in France on Tuesday.
Devaraddi shot a total of 253.1 in the final to bag the gold medal ahead of Slovenia's Tirsek F by just 0.5 points. The bronze went to France's De La Forest with a total of 230.3.
Earlier yesterday, the 2020 Paralympics Champion Avani Lekhara, had bagged gold medal in Women's 10m Rifle SH1 with a world record score of 250.6 and became the first Indian para-shooter to earn a quota for the 2024 Paris Olympics.
India's medal tally at the Chateauroux Para Shooting World Cup 2022 now stands at two gold medals.
