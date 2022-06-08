Para shooter Sriharsha Devaraddi wins gold at Chateauroux; earns Paris Paralympics quota

Para rifle shooter Srihari Devaraddi became the second Indian to earn a quota for the 2024 Paris Paralympics after clinching a gold medal in Mixed 10m Air Rifle SH2 at the ongoing Chateauroux Para Shooting World Cup in France on Tuesday.

Devaraddi shot a total of 253.1 in the final to bag the gold medal ahead of Slovenia's Tirsek F by just 0.5 points. The bronze went to France's De La Forest with a total of 230.3.

Earlier yesterday, the 2020 Paralympics Champion Avani Lekhara, had bagged gold medal in Women's 10m Rifle SH1 with a world record score of 250.6 and became the first Indian para-shooter to earn a quota for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

India's medal tally at the Chateauroux Para Shooting World Cup 2022 now stands at two gold medals.