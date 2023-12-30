Sheetal Devi becomes first Indian archer to win World Archery award

World Champion and Para Asian Games gold medalist Sheetal Devi became the first Indian archer to win the World Archery Awards on Friday.

The 16-year-old from Jammu and Kashmir became the best female para-archer of the year for her exploits at the Para Archery World Championships and Asian Para Games in Hangzhou, China.

The winners of the division categories were decided by a weighted public, institutional, and press vote, which opened in mid-November and ran for one month. More than 750,000 votes were cast.

Sheetal Devi had a brilliant 2023 that ended with her bagging two gold medals and one silver at the Asian Para Games in Hangzhou, China. Earlier in the year, Sheetal Devi became world number one Para Archer and also won the Para Archery World Championships.

“I have my eyes on the Paris Paralympics. I am putting all efforts into ensuring that the Indian flag flies high on the podium and I bring back as many medals as possible," Sheetal Devi had underlined her priority for the upcoming year.

Among other Indians, Aditi Swami and Jyothi Surekha Vennam missed out on any award but they can be awarded later on February 3 when the breakthrough of the year, coach of the year, and overall athlete of the year will be awarded.

Aditi Swami became the youngest world champion at the age of 17 while Jyothi won three gold medals at the Asian Games 2023 creating history.