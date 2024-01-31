Shams Aalam Shaikh wins 6 medals; sets NRs at Reykjavik International Games

Indian para swimmer Shams Aalam Shaikh won six medals and set two national records at the Reykjavik International Games in Laugardalslaug, Iceland.

Shams set the new national records in 100m butterfly and 100m Backstroke S5 events.

Shams, coming from Rathos Village, Madhubani District, Bihar, at the age of 24, suffered from a benign tumor in his lower back which immobilized his lower half due to unsuccessful surgeries.

But he never let the tragedy take him down. He shifted his base to Mumbai along with his parents to avail swimming training.

Shams has many international medals to his credit and also represented India at the Asian Para Games in 2018 in Jakarta, Indonesia. He was also part of the Indian contingent at the 2022 World Para Swimming Championships in Madeira, Portugal.

In 2017, he broke the record for the longest open-sea swimming record by a paraplegic by swimming an impressive 8km in four hours and four minutes. He swam on the shores of Goa.

In a thrilling display of speed and precision, Bihar boy Shams Aalam Shaikh not only won 6 medals for India but also set new national records in the fiercely contested 100 m butterfly and 100 m backstroke S5 categories at the Reykjavik International Games. pic.twitter.com/Wk6VWnq9jx — The Better India (@thebetterindia) January 31, 2024

Shamps put up a great show of resilience and determination at the Reykjavik International Games, having won 1 Gold, 2 silver, and 3 Bronze medals as follows.

200 meters individual medley - Gold

100 meters breaststroke - Silver

50 meters breaststroke - Silver

100 meters butterfly - Bronze ( National record)

100 meters backstroke - Bronze (National record)

50 meters backstroke - Bronze