Para Archery Ranking Series: Indian recurve mixed team advance into the final

Indian para-archers continued their impressive performance at the Para Archery Ranking Series in Nove Mesto, Czech Republic, on Thursday.

The recurve mixed team of Harvinder Singh and Pooja Jatyan secured their spot in the final by defeating the top-seeded Chinese team with a score of 6-2 in the semifinals. They maintained consistent scores of 35+ in each of the four rounds during the semifinals.

In the quarterfinals, they had an easy 6-0 victory over Japan. They are set to face the third-seeded Poland team in the title clash scheduled for Friday.

Harvinder Singh also qualified for the bronze medal match in the individual men's recurve category. He narrowly lost (5-6) in a shoot-off against the top-seeded French player, Guillaume Toucoullet, in the semifinals.

Harvinder will compete against Geonhwi Kwak from South Korea in the bronze medal match on Saturday.

However, Pooja Jatyan's journey in the women's recurve individual category ended after she lost her quarterfinal match (0-6) to the top-seeded Chinese player, Wu Yang.

Three medal matches in compound

The Indian compound archers maintained their momentum at the event, securing three medal matches in individual and mixed team events.

Rakesh Kumar secured his place in the bronze medal match of the men's compound individual event despite conceding (143-147) in his semifinal match against An Xinliang of China. He is set to compete against Thierry Joussaume of France for the bronze medal.

In the women's compound category, both Sarita and Sheetal Devi faced defeats in their respective semifinal matches against opponents from Great Britain and Iran. Consequently, the Indian archers will now compete against each other in the bronze medal match scheduled for Saturday.

Additionally, Sarita and Rakesh paired up in the compound mixed team event, ensuring a third medal match opportunity for India. They will face a formidable Great Britain team in the bronze medal match tomorrow.