Rakhal Kumar wins silver in epee men's wheelchair fencing in France

Rakhal Kumar Sethy won a silver medal in the Individual Epee Men's Wheelchair Fencing Championship Satellite Cup held on June 22-23 in Orange, France.

The Commonwealth Games silver medallist settled for the silver medal after fighting valiantly in the final in the epee category of the Satellite Cup.



Satellite competitions like the one in Orange, France, play a crucial role in providing new and developing fencers with the opportunity to showcase their talents on an international platform. These events not only foster healthy competition but also contribute to the growth of the sport by offering valuable world ranking points to participants.

What is Epee?

Epee is one of the three swords (or disciplines) used in fencing, the other two being foil and sabre. It is also the stiffest of the three swords.



The objective of the epee fencing is to score points by touching or striking any part of the opponent’s body with the tip of the sword. Both fencers can score simultaneously if they land touches at the same time.