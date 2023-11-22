Asian Para Archery C'ships: Rakesh Kumar, Sheetal Devi win multiple golds

Rakesh Kumar won three gold medals at the Asian Archery Championships 2023 in Bangkok, Thailand on Wednesday. He won gold in men's individual, men's doubles, and mixed doubles in the compound category.

India finished the championship with nine medals: four gold, four silver, and one bronze medal.

Rakesh registered a 145-144 win over Indonesian player Ken Swagumilang in the final of men's individual to complete his hattrick of gold medal from the event.

Earlier, he partnered with Suraj Singh in men's compound doubles to win his first gold from the event where they won 147-144 against the Chinese Taipei pair in the final.

After that, he combined with Sheetal Devi to double his gold tally with a 154-149 victory against the Indonesian pair in the final of compound mixed doubles.

16-year-old Sheetal Devi partnered with Jyoti to win the final in women's doubles against South Korean pair 148-137 to clinch the fourth gold of the event for India.

Sheetal Devi missed out on a complete clean sweep in the compound open category after she lost her final against a Singapore player on a shoot-off after a 142-142 draw after five ends. Both archers shot a 10 in the shoot-off but the Singapore archer won on the virtue of being closest to the centre.

In the men's W1 doubles category, Naveen Dalal and Ansari took the silver medal after they lost their final against the South Korean pair.

