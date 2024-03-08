Para Archery World Ranking Series: Rakesh Kumar clinches gold medal

Rakesh Kumar successfully defended his gold medal in the men's compound category at the 8th Fazza Para Archery World Ranking Tournament in Dubai on Thursday. Indian contingent missed out on any quota from the event but ends on a high after grabbing three medals.

Rakesh continues his excellent streak of 145+ scores to clinch this gold medal match (147-143) against Indonesian youngster Ken Swagumilang. He started the match with a perfect ten to show his momentum and form in the tournament.

He didn't give any opportunity to the youngster and confirmed his back-to-back win over Ken after shooting more than 28 in each of the five ends.

Rakesh, ranked second in the world 2, was playing in his first international competition of the year, and is very happy to start the year on a high note.

"The one who executes their training and process will succeed so I just did what my coaches had told me in training hence the results came out and I claimed gold. The final was good, I am happy with my shooting and now my focus is on the Asia Cup in Bangkok as I just take one tournament at a time and don't make big aims.' Rakesh expressed his emotions after his gold medal match.

Earlier, Rakesh partnered with world no.1, Sheetal Devi grabs his first medal from the event, where they took a dominating 155-152 win over South Korea in the bronze medal match.

On the other hand, Pooja Jatyan has to be satisfied with a silver medal in the women's recurve category after her 0-6 defeat to Italian world no.4, Elisabetta Mijno in the final. This was her first individual medal at the international event after two years.