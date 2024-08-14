'An issue of software malfunction': Pramod Bhagat on suspension

Pramod Bhagat is upset as he struggles to accept his suspension just days before the Paris Paralympics 2024.



Pramod alleged that 'a small technical issue' spoiled his dream of defending the Paralympics gold medal.

The Indian para-shuttler has been suspended for 18 months just 15 days before the kick-off of the Paralympics 2024 in Paris for his anti-doping whereabouts failure.

As the suspension has come into effect immediately, Pramod will now be barred from all types of events after his challenge at the Court of Arbitration of Sport (CAS) was dismissed.

The 36-year-old Indian shuttler, who competes in the Standing Lower 3 category, won a gold medal in the Tokyo Paralympics.

"Today, all of you must know the bad and sad news that has floated around. It was very hard for me," said Pramod in a video clip that is in possession with The Bridge.

"I had never thought about it (suspension) because of a small technical issue. For the whereabouts, there is an app in which we have to submit our whereabouts every three months - four times a year. In January 2023 , I submitted it and I was sure it was submitted as it showed green signal. But on 3rd of January 2023, I got an email that filing failure for whereabouts has been done and they will count it as third whereabouts faliure," added Pramod.

The Paralympian also said that he provided proof of the software malfunction and explanation but without any success.

'Too hard for me to digest'

"Then we had a conversation around it and we contacted BWF and the case was dismissed. But again they came for me asking my whereabouts between 30th December 2022 and 3rd January 2023, and demanded an explanation. I gave out screenshots and proof and gave an explanation," explained Pramod.

The Odisha-based athlete said it is difficult for him to come to terms with the suspension since it came closer to the Paralympics.

"It's been 1.5 years and the decision has come so close to the Olympics. The decision was too hard for me to digest. I'm thinking to challenge the decision as it is not a whereabouts failure and there's no use of any substance. It's just an issue of a software malfunction," said Pramod, who equalled Lin Dan's record of five World Championships gold earlier this year.

"It's a huge disappointment for me and you must know that I have won a gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics and I was expecting to perform well and clinch another medal during the Paris Games. In such a time-frame ( closer to the Olympics) , such a hard and harsh decision came , I'm very upset about this," lamented Pramod.

"I also apologise to everyone, even if it was not my fault I made such a harsh decision. You guys please support me in this and definitely, I along with my Legal team are trying every other way possible to make it to Paris but the time is very less. Definitely, I'll overcome this situation and yours Pramod Bhagat will overcome this situation and fight for gold and glory for India," said Pramod.