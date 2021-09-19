Pramod Bhagat, Manish Narwal among four para-athletes nominated for Khel Ratna

The Paralympics Committee of India (PCI) has nominated a total of four para-athletes including Tokyo Games gold medallists Pramod Bhagat and Manish Narwal for the 2021 Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna.

The others nominated to receive the country's highest sporting honour are high jumper Sharad Kumar and javelin thrower Sundar Singh Gurjar. Both of them had won bronze medals in the respective events in Tokyo.

On the other hand double medallist and the first Indian woman to win a gold medal in either Olympics or Paralympics, Avani Lekhara, has been nominated for the Arjuna Award. Accompanying Lekhara for the Arjuna nomination is fellow gold medal-winning javelin thrower, Sumit Antil.

The National Sports Awards are usually handed out on the 29th August or the National Sports Day, but was delayed this time to include the country's Paralympians in the list.Manish