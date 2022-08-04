Pooja Ojha wins India's first ever medal at Canoe Sprint World Championships

India's Pooja Ojha won the silver medal in the 2022 ICF Canoe Sprint World Championships in Halifax, Canada. This is the first ever medal for India in the World Championships of para-canoe.

In the VL1 Women's 200m Final, the para-canoe athlete from Madhya Pradesh's Bhind, finished second with the timing of 1:34.18. Hamburg's Lillemor Köper won the gold medal with a timing of 1: 29.79.

2022 ICF Canoe Sprint World Championships, Canada (3rd-8th August) Update ✅First ever 🏅 for 🇮🇳 in World ChampionshipsPooja Ojha won silver 🥈 in VL1 Women's 200m Final with the timing of 1:34.18Great work Champ! Proud of You👍#IndianSports #IndianAthletes pic.twitter.com/gkEpjBWcvS — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) August 4, 2022

Pooja Ojha was in the lead after the first half of the race, but then Lillemor Köper pulled away, winning convincingly in the end. Second place in this race was hard fought all the way to the finish line.

A resident of Bhind district, Pooja has won the gold medal six times in the National Championship and the first woman from India to qualify for the Worlds. She was ranked 6th in the qualifying championship for the Para Olympics last yearand is currently ranked ninth among the world's top para canoe players.

Kudos to our para canoe team member Pooja Ojha for winning silver medal in the VL1 200 meters category at the International Canoe Federation (ICF) Canoe Sprint and Paracanoe World Championships being held at Dartmouth, Nova Scotia, Canada. pic.twitter.com/uFcva2PIy8 — Paralympic India 🇮🇳 🏅#Praise4Para (@ParalympicIndia) August 4, 2022

The other Indian who had qualified for this competition, Surender Kumar, finished 5/8 in VL1 Men 200m with timing of 1:22.97.

In the starting class Vl 1, the athletes can only use their arms and shoulders for paddling. The paracanoe races are run over the 200m sprint distance.