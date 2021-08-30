When PM Modi asked Devendra Jhajharia to visit Statue of Unity with family

Devendra Jhajharia is undoubtedly the greatest Paralympian to have emerged out of India. The 40-year-old has competed at the quadrennial event thrice and has always returned with a medal, including two gold medals.

Devendra Jhajharia was at his best earlier today in the Tokyo Paralympics as well, clinching the silver medal in Men's T46 Javelin Throw with an attempt of 64.35m in the final.

He was at his best right from the start, consistently hitting the 60m mark in his first two attempts, before coming up with the medal-winning 64.35m in his third.

Following his win, Devendra thanked Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi for his support and boosting the morale of the Indian athletes before they departed to Tokyo.

"I also want to thank Prime Minister Modi as he supported us, encouraged us and boosted our morale prior to departing for the Games," Jhajharia was quoted as saying by ANI.

By this Jhajharia was referring to the Prime Minister's virtual interaction with the Indian para-athletes just days before their departure to Tokyo. That interaction also saw PM Modi having a chat with Devendra Jhajharia's family.

During the interaction, the Prime Minister asked Devendra's daughter, Jiya Jhajharia, if her father has taken her on a trip to the Statue of Unity - the biggest statue in the world located in the state of Gujarat.

When the younger Jhajharia declined that her father has not taken her there, PM Modi asked Devendra to take a trip to the Statue of Unity with his family once he returns from Tokyo after the Paralympics.



