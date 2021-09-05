Paralympics bronze medallist Sharad Kumar speaks up against bullying

The T63 high jump bronze medallist at the Tokyo Paralympic Games, Sharad Kumar, has spoken up against bullying during his early years in school.

"Bullying is a very serious issue. Be it school or college, a lot of students are subjected to bullying and they leave studies because of it," Sharad Kumar said in an interview with NDTV.

The bronze medallist further added apologising years later after bullying someone is not right.

"There are people who apologise what they did years later saying they were naive. But, you need to understand it does not help there. Those who are bullied face traumas regarding the same for the rest of their lives. Those are very dangerous traumas," Sharad can be heard saying.

The high jumper revealed that he still has nightmares of being bullied during school.

"I was bullied by seniors in school. They say sorry after that. But, the one who was bullied has nightmares about it for years. I am telling you this from my personal experience. I still have nightmares of being bullied."

The 29-year-old tweeted that he has always wanted to speak up against bullying and there could not have been a better time than this.

Really wanted to shout it out loud on public forum. Thanks for highlighting the issue https://t.co/ECBeAIeasb — Sharad Kumar (@sharad_kumar01) September 4, 2021



