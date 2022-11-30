Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Para Sports
Paralympic medallists star as India wins 34 medals at Wheelchair and Amputee World Games
Paralympics medallists Yogesh Khatuniya, Nishad Kumar, Praveen Kumar starred as India won a whopping 34 medals at the 2022 IWAS World Games.
Paralympics medallists Yogesh Khatuniya, Nishad Kumar, Praveen Kumar starred as India won a whopping 34 medals at the 2022 International Wheelchair and Amuptee Sports (IWAS) World Games in Vila Real de Santo Antonio in Portugal.
India earned a total of 13 gold, 12 silver and 9 bronze medals in the event with the Paralympian Yogesh Khatuniya, the experienced Neeraj Yadav, and the young Jayanti Behra all chipping in with two gold medals apiece.
Behra also bagged a silver and so did the Tokyo Paralympics silver medallist Nishad Kumar.
Take a look at all the medallists here:
Gold
Neeraj Yadav - Javelin F55
Neeraj Yadav - Discus F55
Navdeep - Javelin F41
Praveen Kumar - High Jump T44
Praveen Kumar - 100m T44
Shreyansh Trivedi - 100m T37
Gopal Singh - Javelin F54
Jayanti Behera - 200m T47
Jayanti Behera - 400m T47
Yogesh Kathuniya - Discus F56
Yogesh Kathuniya - Shotput F56
Ajeet Singh - Javelin F46
Shweta Sharma - Shotput F55
Silver
Nishad Kumar - High Jump T47
Arvind- Shotput F35
Jayanti Behera - 100m T47
Vinay Kumar Lal - 100m T44
Ravi Rongali - Shotput F40
Shreyansh Trivedi - 200m T37
Vinay Kumar Lal - 200m T44
Ravi Rongali - Javelin F40
Bhagyashri Madha Jadhav - Shotput F34
TOPS Athlete Praveen Kumar - Long Jump T44
Rahul Sharma - 400m T35
Vinay Kumar Lal - 400m T44
Bronze
Keerthi Chauhan - 100m T47
Shweta Sharma - Javelin F55
Boby - Javelin F37
Boby - Discus F37
Venu Vinukoti- Discus F56
Lokeshwari Kudumula - Discus F37
Abhijit Appasahe Patil - Shotput F56
Jitender - Discus F37, 400m T36
Nimisha C.S. - Long Jump T46
