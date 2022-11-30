Paralympic medallists star as India wins 34 medals at Wheelchair and Amputee World Games

Paralympics medallists Yogesh Khatuniya, Nishad Kumar, Praveen Kumar starred as India won a whopping 34 medals at the 2022 International Wheelchair and Amuptee Sports (IWAS) World Games in Vila Real de Santo Antonio in Portugal.

India earned a total of 13 gold, 12 silver and 9 bronze medals in the event with the Paralympian Yogesh Khatuniya, the experienced Neeraj Yadav, and the young Jayanti Behra all chipping in with two gold medals apiece.

Behra also bagged a silver and so did the Tokyo Paralympics silver medallist Nishad Kumar.

With 13 gold, 12 silver and 9 bronze, India ends its brilliant campaign at the IWAS 2022 World Games in Vila Real De Santo Antonio!





Take a look at all the medallists here:

Gold

Neeraj Yadav - Javelin F55

Neeraj Yadav - Discus F55

Navdeep - Javelin F41

Praveen Kumar - High Jump T44

Praveen Kumar - 100m T44

Shreyansh Trivedi - 100m T37

Gopal Singh - Javelin F54

Jayanti Behera - 200m T47

Jayanti Behera - 400m T47

Yogesh Kathuniya - Discus F56

Yogesh Kathuniya - Shotput F56

Ajeet Singh - Javelin F46

Shweta Sharma - Shotput F55

Silver

Nishad Kumar - High Jump T47

Arvind- Shotput F35

Jayanti Behera - 100m T47

Vinay Kumar Lal - 100m T44

Ravi Rongali - Shotput F40

Shreyansh Trivedi - 200m T37

Vinay Kumar Lal - 200m T44

Ravi Rongali - Javelin F40

Bhagyashri Madha Jadhav - Shotput F34

TOPS Athlete Praveen Kumar - Long Jump T44

Rahul Sharma - 400m T35

Vinay Kumar Lal - 400m T44

Bronze

Keerthi Chauhan - 100m T47

Shweta Sharma - Javelin F55

Boby - Javelin F37

Boby - Discus F37

Venu Vinukoti- Discus F56

Lokeshwari Kudumula - Discus F37

Abhijit Appasahe Patil - Shotput F56

Jitender - Discus F37, 400m T36

Nimisha C.S. - Long Jump T46





































