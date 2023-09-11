Paralympic Athlete Mark Dharmai becomes the first Indian to secure a gold medal in boccia at World Dwarf Games

Paralympian Mark Dharmai achieved a historic feat as he became the first Indian athlete to secure a gold medal in boccia (doubles) at the World Dwarf Games held in Germany from 28 July to 5 August 2023..

Residing in the bustling Bandra neighborhood, Dharmai's impressive performance extended beyond this remarkable victory, amassing a total of five medals during the competition. This prestigious tournament, featuring 505 athletes from 22 countries, witnessed Dharmai's abilities, earning him silver medals in discus throw and badminton (doubles), as well as bronze medals in badminton (singles) and javelin throw.

Dharmai's passion for sports ignited in his early years, and his journey commenced in 2004 when he clinched a bronze medal in the 400-meter race at the Paralympic Games.

Over the years, Mark Dharmai has reached several notable milestones in his sporting career, including a gold medal in the 200-meter race at the 2010 Commonwealth Games and a silver medal in the 4x400-meter relay at the 2012 London Paralympics.



He has also won gold, bronze and silver in the 2016 Asia Para Badminton Championship in China. In-order to celebrate his success the Bandra Gymkhana has announced a honorary life-time membership for him.