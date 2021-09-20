Paralympian Jessica Long dazzles the Emmy red carpet with her Olympic gold

After having turned heads with her stints in the water, decorated American para swimmer Jessica Long, turned heads at the 2021 Emmy Awards as she walked the red carpet clad in a black-and-gold ensemble and had her yellow metal from the Tokyo Paralympics oozing the extra shine for her and dazzling up the Microsoft Theatre, Los Angeles.

Jessica Long (left) and Allyson Felix at the 2021 Emmy Awards

With 29 Paralympic medals to her name, Jessica Long is a veteran at the Games, having made her debut when she was just 12, before going on to participate in a total of 5 Paralympics since then. A 16-time gold medallist, Long is one of the most renowned Paralympians and after her recent six-medal haul from Tokyo, the 29-year-old American made sure that she has the perfect accessory to hit the Emmy red carpet as she turned up carrying the Olympic gold she won in the 200m Individual Medley SM8 event.



At the 2021 Emmy Awards, Jessica, along with Olympian track and field star, Allyson Felix and gold medallist from Tokyo 2020 in the 4x400m relay event, presented the award for the Outstanding Competition Program to RuPaul's Drag Race. By winning for the fourth consecutive year for Drag Race, RuPaul also created Emmys history by winning a record number of Emmys won by a person of colour, as well.