Para Shooting World Cup becomes uncertain after sports ministry suspends PCI

Uncertainty looms on next month's Para Shooting World Cup in India after the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, on Sunday, suspended the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) for failing to hold the elections on time.



The Para Shooting World Cup, scheduled at the Karni Singh Ranges in New Delhi from March 6-15, is the first-ever mega para shooting competition India was set to host. The event offers 24 Paris Paralympic quota spots.

The sports ministry, in its order of February 2, revoked PCI's recognition for "intentional delay" by the national body "to elect a new executive committee" as per the National Sports Code. The ministry also asked the Sports Authority of India (SAI) to form an ad-hoc committee to run the daily affairs of the federation.

PCI's four-year term ended on January 31 this year, and the federation scheduled the elections for March 28 this year.

More than 500 pistol, rifle and shotgun shooters from 52 countries are scheduled to take part in the Para Shooting World Cup along with several Indian shooters, who will also vie for Paris Paralympic berths.

But now due to the suspension, the future of the event has become uncertain.

PCI is currently spearheaded by Paralympian Deepa Malik.