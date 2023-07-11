Para Shooter Rudransh Khandelwal creates world record

16-year-old Indian para shooter Rudransh Khandelwal created a world record in the P4 mixed 50m pistol SH1 category at the World Shooting Para Sport (WSPS) World Cup here on Monday.

The Indian shooter shot 231.1 in the final to win the gold, while another Indian shooter Nihal Singh shot 222.2 to clinch the silver in the same event.

Rudransh broke the world record of Khel Ratna awardee Manish Narwal, who won gold at the 2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games.

Nihal was the leader at the end of the qualification round with a score of 536, while Rudransh was fifth with 529.



Along with Rahul Jakhar and Francis Rubina, four other Indians had made it to the eight-shooter final, where Rubina finished fifth with 158.5 points while the experienced Rahul Jakhar finished sixth after shooting 142.

In the R3 Mixed 10m air rifle prone SH1 event, India's paralympic gold medallist at the Tokyo Olympics, Avani Lekhara, finished sixth with a score of 168. Avani had earlier won gold in the R2 10M Air Rifle SH1 category.

Swaroop Unhalkar, too had bagged a gold medal earlier in the World Cup with a score of 245.9 in men's 10m air rifle standing SH1 beating his Hungarian competitor Csaba Rescsik by a difference of 0.9 points.