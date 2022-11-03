Para-Badminton World C'ships: Pramod Bhagat, Mansi Joshi reach quarterfinals

India's Pramod Bhagat and Manasi Joshi topped their respective groups and advanced to the quarterfinals of the BWF Para-Badminton World Championships on Wednesday.

After opening their title defence on a strong note in SL3 (standing lower severe impairment) events on Tuesday, top seed Bhagat made light work of England's William Smith 21-5 21-3 while Joshi saw off France's Catherine Naudin 21-6 21-4 to top her group on the day.

Bhagat, who also won his men's doubles SL3-SL4 with Manoj Sarkar, is expected to face Japan's Daisuke Fujihara, the Paralympic bronze medallist in the mixed doubles category, in the semifinals.

Expectedly, Paralympic bronze medallist Sarkar and Nitesh Kumar, double gold medallist at the Nationals, have also advanced and will be facing France's Mathieu Thomas and England's William Smith, respectively.



In women's events, Parul Parmar and Mandeep Kaur topped their respective groups in singles SL3.

Earlier in the tournament Indian pair, Nithya Sre and Krishna Nagar pulled off an easy win over Yasmina Eissa and Ivan Segura Escobar in a Group A mixed doubles SH6 match.

Paralympic champion and 2019 bronze medallist Nagar, who returned to competition after eight months, was stretched to the limit by USA's Miles Krajewski before he fought back from a game down to win 17-21, 21-16, 21-17 in his men's singles SH6 Group D game.