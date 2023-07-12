Para Athletics World C'ships: Three Indians qualify for 2024 Paralympics

Ace Indian para athletes Praveen Kumar, Nishad Kumar and Ajitkumar Panchal booked 2024 Paris Paralympics berths after winning medals at the ongoing World Para Athletics Championships in Paris over the last two days.

Praveen won a bronze in the men's high jump T64 event. The 20-year-old came up with a season's best effort of 2.01m to finish third behind Lepiato Maciej (2.05m) of Poland and Broom-Edwards Jonathan (2.05m) of Great Britain in Paris. This was India's first medal at the championships.

On Tuesday night, there were two more medals in store for India.



Nishad Kumar won a silver medal with 2.09m in Men's High Jump T47, a new Asian Record. The previous Asian Record of 2.07m was also in his name, which he made during Tokyo Paralympics 2020.

Finally, Ajitkumar Panchal won the gold medal in the Men's F51/F52 Discus Throw event with a new Area Record of 21.17m.

The top four finishers in each event at the 2023 World Championships will get Paralympics 2024 quotas except for marathon. Rampal Chahar missed a medal and a Paralympic berth in the men's T47 High Jump Final with 1.98m jump as he finished 5th in the event.