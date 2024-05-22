2024 World Para Athletics C'ships: Asian record and shot put gold for Sachin Khilari

Sachin Sarjerao Khilari brought more joy to Indian athletics early on Wednesday at the ongoing Kobe 2024 Para Athletics World Championships.

With a throw of 16.30m, the burly Khilari pocketed the gold in the men’s shot put event (F46) and the mark being a new Asian Record was the icing on the cake.

🏅Sachin Sarjerao Khilari becomes Men's Shot Put F46 Champion 💥



The track athlete brought in 🇮🇳's record 5️⃣th🏅 with a new Asian Record of 16.30m. #Praise4Parapic.twitter.com/EUHWE7ChOY — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) May 22, 2024

The effort brought India it's fifth gold at the Kobe meet - a record for the most golds at a single Para Athletics World Championships thus far.



🇮🇳Sachin Sarjerao Khilari defends his title in the men’s shot put F46 world champion with an asian record 16.30 mark. This is the 5th Gold Medal for India @kobe2024pawc the World #ParaAthletics Championships #Kobe2024 Japan#JoshHoTohAisa #cheer4india #Praise4Para @IndianOilcl pic.twitter.com/xAeQ80oAkK — Paralympic India 🇮🇳 (@ParalympicIndia) May 22, 2024

﻿Gold in the men's javelin throw and high-jump

﻿Earlier on Tuesday, the reigning Paralympic Champion Sumit Antil defended his world title in the T64 category of men's javelin throw event while Mariyappan Thangavelu won India's first ever gold medal in high-jump

The 11th edition of the Para Athletic World Championship are currently being held at Kobe, Japan, with over 1000 athletes from 100+ nations competing for 168 medal events.

This is the first edition of the Para Athletics World Championships in East Asia, as well as the third edition in Asia following Doha 2015 in Qatar and Dubai 2019 in the United Arab Emirates.