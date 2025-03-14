Watch: Para athletes from 20 countries celebrate Holi

Para athletes from 20 countries, who participated in the World Para Athletics Grand Prix, on Friday celebrated Holi, the festival of colours, after the closing ceremony of the competition at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Thursday night.

Leading accessibility organisation Svayam, the official accessibility partner for the New Delhi 2025 World Para Athletics Grand Prix, organised the celebration along with the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI).

Reinforcing its commitment to making sporting venues more inclusive, Svayam conducted a detailed accessibility review of the venue and provided customised transport solutions, facilitating smooth mobility for all participants during the Grand Prix.

The Indian para athletes took full advantage of the Grand Prix and topped the medals table on the final day of the World Para Athletics Grand Prix at New Delhi on Thursday.

The hosts finished with a stunning haul of 134 medals including 45 gold, 40 silver, and 49 bronze, ahead of Neutral Para Athletes contingent and Uzbekistan.