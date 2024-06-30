Para Sports
Para Archery World Ranking Event: Triple treat and hat-trick
Indian para-archers took home multiple medals at the Czech Republic ranking event.
Indian para-archers delivered a stellar performance at the recently concluded World Ranking Event in Nove Mesto nad Mesuji, Czech Republic.
The team secured a strong medal haul, showcasing their exceptional skills and solidifying India's position as a major force in para-archery. Veteran archer Harvinder Singh added another accolade to his name, claiming a bronze medal in the Recurve Men's Open Individual category.
Singh displayed his unwavering resolve, defeating Korea's Geonhwi Kwak with a convincing 7-3 victory.
This triumph signified Singh's continued dominance and his contribution to India's overall success at the event.
Rakesh Kumar continued his impressive streak as he clinched a well-deserved bronze medal in the Compound Men's Open Individual category.
Rakesh's exceptional performance saw him outclass France's Thierry Joussaume with a score of 148-140.
This accomplishment further cements India's reputation for producing world-class para-archers. The Women's Compound Open Individual category witnessed a thrilling all-Indian battle for the bronze medal.
In a nail-biting contest, Sheetal Devi emerged victorious, narrowly defeating her teammate Sarita with a score of 144-143.
Devi's triumph not only secured another podium finish for India but also highlighted the depth and talent within the national para-archery squad.
The Indian contingent's remarkable performance at the World Ranking Event underscored the dedication and commitment of its para-archers.
This success serves as a strong indicator of their potential ahead of the Paris Paralympics.