Para Archery World Ranking Event: Triple treat and hat-trick

Indian para-archers delivered a stellar performance at the recently concluded World Ranking Event in Nove Mesto nad Mesuji, Czech Republic.

The team secured a strong medal haul, showcasing their exceptional skills and solidifying India's position as a major force in para-archery. Veteran archer Harvinder Singh added another accolade to his name, claiming a bronze medal in the Recurve Men's Open Individual category.

Singh displayed his unwavering resolve, defeating Korea's Geonhwi Kwak with a convincing 7-3 victory.

This triumph signified Singh's continued dominance and his contribution to India's overall success at the event.



Triple threat Harvinder Singh! Our archer secures his third medal, a bronze in Recurve Men Open Individual, defeating Korea's Geonhwi Kwak 7-3 at Czech Republic Para Archery World Ranking event. pic.twitter.com/OtcnMsM0LS — ARCHERY ASSOCIATION OF INDIA (@india_archery) June 29, 2024

Rakesh Kumar continued his impressive streak as he clinched a well-deserved bronze medal in the Compound Men's Open Individual category.

Rakesh's exceptional performance saw him outclass France's Thierry Joussaume with a score of 148-140.

This accomplishment further cements India's reputation for producing world-class para-archers. The Women's Compound Open Individual category witnessed a thrilling all-Indian battle for the bronze medal.

In a nail-biting contest, Sheetal Devi emerged victorious, narrowly defeating her teammate Sarita with a score of 144-143.

Devi's triumph not only secured another podium finish for India but also highlighted the depth and talent within the national para-archery squad.



The Indian contingent's remarkable performance at the World Ranking Event underscored the dedication and commitment of its para-archers.

This success serves as a strong indicator of their potential ahead of the Paris Paralympics.

