Para Archery Ranking Series: India secure six medals in team events

The Indian archers showcased their dominance at the Para Archery Ranking Series in Nove Mesto, Czech Republic, on Friday, clinching a total of six medals in team events: three gold, one silver, and two bronze.

In the Compound Women Open Doubles category, the top-seeded Indian pair, Sheetal Devi and Sarita, delivered a remarkable performance.

They secured the gold medal with a convincing score of 157-151 in the finals, defeating Great Britain. Earlier, the duo had knocked out China in the semi-finals with a thrilling performance, winning 151-149.

Recurve Mixed Team of Harvinder Singh and Pooja Jatyan wins 3⃣rd GOLD🥇 of the day at the Para-Archery Ranking Series for 🇮🇳India!



They took a 6-2 victory Poland in the final. Meanwhile, it's a BRONZE🥉 for Compound Mixed Team of Rakesh Kumar and Sarita.



India ends the day with…

The Recurve Women Open Doubles team, consisting of Pooja Jatyan and Pooja Khanna, also shone brightly, clinching the gold medal with a 6-2 victory over Germany. The duo had earlier comfortably defeated the USA in the semi-finals with a score of 6-0.

In the Recurve Open Mixed Team event, Harvinder Singh and Pooja Jatyan claimed India's third gold medal of the day with a decisive 6-2 victory over Poland in the finals.

The duo maintained their composure throughout the game, as they had in previous rounds. Harvinder and Pooja secured their spot in the finals by defeating the top-seeded Chinese team with an identical score of 6-2 in the semi-finals.

In the Compound Men’s Open Doubles category, Rakesh Kumar and Shyam Sundar Swami secured the silver medal after a hard-fought match against the Iranian duo, Hadi Nori and Alisina Manshaezad.

The Indian pair put up a strong challenge but ultimately bowed out with a score of 149-156.

In the Recurve Men Open Doubles category, Harvinder Singh and Sahil clinched the bronze medal by defeating the top-seeded Iran in the bronze medal match.

The duo had previously suffered a 0-6 defeat against China in the semi-finals. Harvinder Singh has also qualified for the bronze medal match in the individual men’s recurve category, scheduled for tomorrow.

In the Compound Mixed Team event, Rakesh Kumar and Sarita secured the bronze medal after defeating Great Britain in their bronze medal match.

With the team events concluding today, all eyes will be on the individual medal matches happening tomorrow. This will be the final opportunity for the archers to fine-tune their performances ahead of the Paris Paralympics 2024.