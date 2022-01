Kamala Kanta Nayak sets world record for distance covered on wheelchair

Para-athlete Kamala Kanta Nayak of Odisha has set a new Guinness World Record for the maximum distance covered on a wheelchair. He covered a distance of 215.4 kilometre in 24 hours, ending his journey on Sunday evening.

The Indian beat the record of Portugal's Mario Trinidad, who had covered 182.4 km.

๐—œ๐—ป๐˜๐—ผ ๐˜๐—ต๐—ฒ ๐—š๐˜‚๐—ถ๐—ป๐—ป๐—ฒ๐˜€๐˜€ ๐—•๐—ผ๐—ผ๐—ธ ๐—ผ๐—ณ ๐—ช๐—ผ๐—ฟ๐—น๐—ฑ ๐—ฅ๐—ฒ๐—ฐ๐—ผ๐—ฟ๐—ฑ๐˜€! โœ๏ธ



Odisha's #KamalaKantaNayak covers 213 kms in 24 hours to break the world record for covering the maximum distance in a manual wheelchair.



Many Congratulations. We are proud of you! pic.twitter.com/pvRwrd2Jbv โ€” Odisha Sports (@sports_odisha) January 16, 2022

The 28-year-old began his journey from Raj Mahal Square in Bhubaneswar on Saturday. He used the 680 metre-long cycle track between Raj Mahal Square and Master Canteen Square.



In 2014, Kamala Kanta Nayak (28) of Puri District suffered a spinal cord injury while playing volleyball. He is currently the captain of the Odisha Wheelchair Basketball Team.

It's already been more than 18 hours and Odisha's #KamalaKantaNayak who is on the verge of making a ๐—š๐˜‚๐—ถ๐—ป๐—ป๐—ฒ๐˜€๐˜€ ๐—ช๐—ผ๐—ฟ๐—น๐—ฑ ๐—ฅ๐—ฒ๐—ฐ๐—ผ๐—ฟ๐—ฑ for the maximum distance covered in a wheelchair is looking absolutely resolute. More power to you!



Some ๐Ÿ“ธ from the record in making. pic.twitter.com/pQoEQuwNYM โ€” Odisha Sports (@sports_odisha) January 16, 2022

The record will now be sent to be ratified by the Guinness Book of Records.