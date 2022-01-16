Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Para Sports
Kamala Kanta Nayak sets world record for distance covered on wheelchair
The para-athlete from Odisha covered a distance of 215.4 kilometre in 24 hours, ending his journey on Sunday evening.
Para-athlete Kamala Kanta Nayak of Odisha has set a new Guinness World Record for the maximum distance covered on a wheelchair. He covered a distance of 215.4 kilometre in 24 hours, ending his journey on Sunday evening.
The Indian beat the record of Portugal's Mario Trinidad, who had covered 182.4 km.
The 28-year-old began his journey from Raj Mahal Square in Bhubaneswar on Saturday. He used the 680 metre-long cycle track between Raj Mahal Square and Master Canteen Square.
In 2014, Kamala Kanta Nayak (28) of Puri District suffered a spinal cord injury while playing volleyball. He is currently the captain of the Odisha Wheelchair Basketball Team.
The record will now be sent to be ratified by the Guinness Book of Records.
