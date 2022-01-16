Kamala Kanta Nayak sets world record for distance covered on wheelchair

Para-athlete Kamala Kanta Nayak of Odisha has set a new Guinness World Record for the maximum distance covered on a wheelchair. He covered a distance of 215.4 kilometre in 24 hours, ending his journey on Sunday evening.

The Indian beat the record of Portugal's Mario Trinidad, who had covered 182.4 km.

Odisha's Kamala Kanta Nayak covers 213 kms in 24 hours to break the world record for covering the maximum distance in a manual wheelchair.



The 28-year-old began his journey from Raj Mahal Square in Bhubaneswar on Saturday. He used the 680 metre-long cycle track between Raj Mahal Square and Master Canteen Square.



In 2014, Kamala Kanta Nayak (28) of Puri District suffered a spinal cord injury while playing volleyball. He is currently the captain of the Odisha Wheelchair Basketball Team.

The record will now be sent to be ratified by the Guinness Book of Records.