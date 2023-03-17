Niranjan Mukundan sets new National Record in 200m Individual Medley

Indian para-swimmer Niranjan Mukundan, on Thursday, set a new national record in Men's 200m Individual Medley SM7 category.

The 28-year-old clocked an impressive 2:56.03 in the fourth heat while competing at the Para Swimming World Series in Sheffield, Great Britain.









What makes Mukundan's record impressive is that fact that this was his first competition of the year. He was the second-fastest swimmer in the SM7 category.

Thanks to his efforts, Mukundan picked up a total of 618 World Para Swimming (WPS) points for his display in Sheffield.