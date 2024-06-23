Nine Indian para shuttlers reach finals in Glasgow

Nine Indian para-badminton players, including Paralympic medalists Krishna Nagar and Suhas Yathiraj, have stormed into the finals of the four-nation Para-Badminton International 2024 at Emirates Arena in Glasgow.

The finals are set to take place on Sunday.

Dominant performances by Indians

Krishna Nagar secured a thrilling victory in the men's singles SH6 (short stature 6) category, defeating England's Krysten Coombs in a two-game encounter (21-12, 22-20). He will now face Chu Man Kai of Hong Kong in the final.

Suhas Yathiraj also emerged victorious in a close match against Fredy Setiawan of Indonesia (14-21, 21-19, 17-21) in the men's singles SL4 (side lower 4) category. He will battle it out against Lucas Mazur of France for the title.

India's winning streak continued in the men's singles SL3 (side lower 3) category, with Nitesh Kumar overcoming his Indian counterpart Nehal Gupta (11-21, 20-22). Nitesh will now challenge Daniel Bethell of England for the gold medal.

However, Tarun fell short in the semifinals against Lucas Mazur of France (21-7, 21-14).

Indian women make their mark

Thulasimathi Murugesan displayed her skills in the women's singles SU5 (side upper 5) category, defeating Cathrine Rosengren of Denmark (21-17, 21-8). She will face another Indian player, Manisha Ramdass, in the final today.

Ramdass secured her spot in the final by beating Mamiko Toyoda of Japan (19-21, 21-15, 21-9).

🇮🇳 Manisha Ramadass can't wait to follow in the footsteps of India's Olympic and Paralympic athletes when she competes in Paris this summer!



🏸 Before that, an all-Indian final beckons against compatriot and good friend Thulasimathi Murugesan 🤝#4Nations #parabadminton pic.twitter.com/DE8U0zYFVm — BadmintonScot (@BadmintonScot) June 22, 2024

The excitement continued in the women's singles SL3 (side lower 3) category, where Manasi Joshi edged out her Indian counterpart Mandeep Kaur in a nail-biting three-game encounter (21-16, 12-21, 21-19).



Joshi will now face Qonitah Ikhtiar Syakuroh in the title clash.

Nithya Sre Sivan also dominated her match against Oliwia Szmigiel of Poland (21-14, 21-11) in the Women's Singles SH6 category. She will face Giuliana Poveda Flores of Peru in the final.

Doubles teams deliver

Sivarajan Solaimalai and Nithya Sre Sivan displayed exceptional teamwork, securing their place in the Mixed Doubles SH6 category final.

They defeated the English pair of Jack Shephard and Rachel Choong in a close match (22-24, 20-22).

However, Kumar Nitesh and Thulasimathi Murugesan were unable to advance in the mixed doubles SL3 category final, losing to the Indonesian pair of Hikmat Ramdani and Leani Ratri Oktila (21-11, 21-12).

Crucial tournament for Paralympic preparations

This tournament holds immense significance as it serves as the final European Para-Badminton event for Indian para-badminton players before the Paralympics in Paris.

The top-class competition offers players the opportunity to gain crucial world ranking points, which will determine seeding positions for the Paralympics.

Additionally, it provides them with a valuable platform to fine-tune their skills and strategies in preparation for the biggest sporting event for Para athletes.

Fans can witness the finals live on BWF's official YouTube channel.