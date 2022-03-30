Nidhi Mishra shines with three gold at National Para Athletics Championship

The third day of the National Para Athletics Championship event was quite heavily scheduled with lot of events happening at both venues , Kalinga Athletic Stadium & KIIT University Stadium. In the morning session which started off at 7.00am and ended at 11.00 am.

KIIT University witnessed a spectacle of Women & Men Discuss throw in 6 categories respectively, while Kalinga Stadium was conducting Men's 5000 mtrs in 3 categories , Men's 400mtr in 9 categories, Women 400mtrs in 3 categories, Men's Long Jump in three category. The throw ground at Kalinga Stadium was abuzz with Men's Shot Put in 5 categories & women's in 1 category. Also Men's Discuss throw in 2 categories were completed in the morning session.

We Fall

We Break

We Fail



But then,



We Rise

We Heal

We Overcome #ParaNationals2022 pic.twitter.com/ClN3TR7zt2 — Odisha Sports (@sports_odisha) March 30, 2022

The evening started off at both venues with Sumit Antill, Tokyo 2020 Gold medallist in Javelin (F 64 ) category participating in his category of Javelin Throw at KIIT University, while apart from continuation of multiple events, Medal ceremony started off at Kalinga Stadium with various ddiginitaries from Indian Oil, Para Sports Association of various states , OCA President giving away hundreds of Medal.

Nidhi Mishra

The star athletes was 2018 Asian Bronze Medallist, Nidhi Mishra from Delhi who won three gold medals in T-11/ F-11 category in 3 disciplines of 100mtrs, Discuss & Shot Put. The Gold Medals were handed over to her by Mr. Sashidharan , Secretary of Kerala Para Sports Association. The Other star athlete was Odisha's Jayanti Behera , who won gold in 100mtrs in T-47 category with a timing of 12.92 seconds.

