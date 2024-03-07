Para Shooting World Cup: New Delhi to host first-ever world cup in India

The first-ever Para Shooting World Cup in India will take place at the Dr. Karni Singh Shooting Range in New Delhi from 9 to 15 March and will also open this year’s World Cup season.

The tournament will also serve as the last opportunity for the Asian shooters to grab Paris Paralympic quotas. A total of 20 quota places will be available across 13 disciplines.

The star Indian para-shooters will be very excited to play their first international tournament in front of the home crowd after a glorified success at the Tokyo Paralympics.

Eight Indian shooters including Paralympic stars, Avani Lekhara, Manish Narwal, and Singhraj Adana have already secured their quotas from earlier events and will be aiming to start their 2024 season on a high note.

On the other hand, other Indian shooters will try to make full use of the home event and win a few more quotas for the event.

The youngster, Rudransh Khandelwal who recently reached the top of the world rankings in the 50m free mixed pistol event will enter the event in full confidence.

The New Delhi World Cup will feature a full Program of Rifle, Pistol, Para Trap, and Visually Impaired (VI) Events (R1-R9, P1-P5, PT1-PT3, VIS, VIP).

Schedule

Rifle events - 9 to 14 March

Pistol events - 9 to 14 March

Para Trap - 10-12 March

Visually Impaired - 10-14 March

Jaiprakash Nautiyal, Chairperson of the Indian Sport Technical Committee, said: “A trust shown by World Shooting Para Sport in India is a testament to shooting Para sport overall growth. I am sure all the participants will have a great time in India.”