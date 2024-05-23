2024 Para Athletics World C'ships: Monu Ghangas earns Paralympics ticket

Indian para athlete Monu Ghangas qualified for the 2024 Paris Paralympics in the F11 Discuss Throw event in the ongoing 2024 Para Athletic Championships taking place in Kobe, Japan, on Thursday.

Although he could only manage to finish fourth in the event, his throw of 34.70m earned him the coveted Paris ticket.

The F11 discuss throw event at Kobe was won by Oney Tapia from Italy with a best throw of 42.76m. Mahdi Olad of Iran picked up silver with a throw of 42.36m, while the bronze medal went to Austria's Bil Marinkovic who registered a best of 37.82m.

Ghangas, however, is a decorated athlete and will be expected to put up a strong show at the Paralympics in Paris.

He has previously won the bronze medal in the F11 Discuss Throw event at the Asian Para Games 2023, followed by a gold at the 2023 Khelo India Para Games with a throw of 34.23m.

