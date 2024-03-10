Mona Agarwal and Aadithya Giri secure silver in Para Shooting World Cup, India bags multiple medals

Mona Agarwal of India secured her second medal at the ongoing Para Shooting World Cup, claiming a silver alongside Aadithya Giri in the Mixed Team Air Rifle Standing (SH1) event on Sunday.

The 37-year-old, who had previously clinched an individual Women’s 10m Air Rifle (SH1) gold, partnered with Giri but fell short in the final against China's Zhong Yixin and Dong Chao, settling for silver with a score of 16-4.

Mona Aggarwal wins 🥇 in R2 - Women's 10m Air Rifle Standing SH1 category with 250.7 while Paralympic champion Avani Lekhara settled with 🥉 at Para Shooting World Cup in New Delhi.✨✅



Mona also secured the 2️⃣ quota Paralympic in this category after Avani.#Shooting pic.twitter.com/kXG9LMDXX0 — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) March 9, 2024

India's shooters had a successful day overall, bringing home a total of four medals including two silvers and two bronzes. Tokyo Paralympic gold medallist Manish Narwal and his partner Rubina Francis narrowly missed the gold in the Mixed Team 10m Air Pistol (SH1) event, losing to China’s Li Min and Yang Chao with a score of 12-16.



India also clinched a bronze in the same event as Bhakti Sharma and Rudransh Khandelwal defeated the Cuban pair of Yenigladys Suarez and Loriga Rodriguez with a score of 16-8.

Mona Agarwal demonstrated her skill in the qualification rounds, scoring 315.4, supported by Giri's 307.5, totaling 622.9 to secure a spot in the gold-medal match against China, who topped the qualification round with an aggregate score of 627.9.

In the Mixed Team 10m Air Rifle Standing (SH2) event, India's Pawani Banoth and Satya Janardhana Rayana claimed a bronze medal after a hard-fought battle against the New Zealand duo of Natalie Brunzel and Kiranjit Singh, securing victory with a score of 17-15. Brazil’s Jessica Daiane Michalack and Bruno Stov Kiefer took the gold in this event, defeating the United States team of Madison Champion and Ben Hays with a score of 16-6.

Despite a strong showing in the preliminary round, Manish Narwal and Rubina Francis were unable to secure the gold in the Mixed Team 10m Air Pistol (SH1) event, settling for silver as the Chinese pair of Li Min and Yang Chao claimed the top spot.