Manisha Ramadass wins BWF Female Para-Badminton Player of the Year

India's Manisha Ramadass was, on Monday, named as the 2022 Female Para-Badminton Player of the Year by the Badminton World Federation (BWF). The 17-year-old was nominated for the award along with five years.

Manisha, who was crowned the World Champion in Women's Singles SU5 at the 2022 Para Badminton World Championships, pipped fellow Indians Manasi Joshi and Nithya Sre for the award.

Hailing from Tamil Nadu, Manisha has been in tremendous form this season, winning 32 out of her 34 singles matches in the year. What makes it more astounding is that she made her international debut only in March earlier this year.

World Champion Manisha Ramadass is the BWF Female Para-Badminton Player of the Year😍🏆



She won 32 out of her 34 Women's Singles SU5 matches this year.#ParaSports | #Badminton pic.twitter.com/3yhNxB7eu0 — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) December 5, 2022





To go with her exploits in the singles section, Manisha also picked up the bronze medal in Women's Doubles SL3-SU5 at the World Championships along with Mandeep Kaur.

HS Prannoy wins Best dressed of the Year

HS Prannoy, on the other hand, won the 2022 Gala Dinner Best Dressed Male of the Year award. He thus became the third Indian to win this after Kidambi Srikanth in 2017 and PV Sindhu in 2018.

Prannoy was also nominated for the BWF Most Improved Player of the Year award, but lost out to the doubles pair of Fajar Alfiyan and Muhammad Ardianto.

