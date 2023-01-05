Para-badminton Rankings: Manasi/Ruthick become new World Number 1 in mixed doubles

The pair of Ruthick Ragupathi-Manasi Girishchandra Joshi became the new world number 1 in the mixed doubles SL3-SU5 category in the latest release of BWF Para-badminton rankings.

There is a total of six categories where Indians occupy the top spot.

Manasi Joshi retained her number 1 spot in the Women's singles SL3 category followed by Mandeep Kaur and Parul Parmar who occupy the second and third spots respectively.

Manisha Ramadass also remained at the number 1 position in the women's singles SU5 category.

🚨World No 1 ranking update:

New parabadminton world rankings have been published and I retain my World Rank 1 in Singles along with becoming World No 1 in Mixed doubles SL3-SU5 with @RUTHICK_INDIA



Good news at the beginning of the year before Paralympic qualification begins — Manasi Nayana Joshi (@joshimanasi11) January 5, 2023

In another women's singles category of SH6, Nithya Sre is ranked 1.



None of the men's singles players is occupying the top spot. Paralympic champion Pramod Bhagat is second-ranked in the SL3 category and Sukant Kadam is second-ranked in the SL4 category.

Paralympic Champion Krishna Nagar saw him drop to 7th position in the SH6 category after a long injury after the Paralympics.

Hardik Makkar and Ruthick Raupathi take the top spot in Men's Doubles SU5 category.

India dominates the women's doubles SL3-SU5 category with three pairs in the top 5. The pair of Mandeep Kaur and Manisha Ramadass take up the top spot followed by Palak Kohli and Parul Parmar in third and Manasi Joshi and Shanthiya Vishwanathan in fourth.



